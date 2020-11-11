Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

