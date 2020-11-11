Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a P/E ratio of -72.84, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Banc of California by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 501,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

