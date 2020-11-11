Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 426,185 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE PBI opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

