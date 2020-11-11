Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 2,535,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,022,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.