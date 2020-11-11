Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Up 16.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)’s share price rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Fitness traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $78.07. Approximately 6,430,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2,114,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,162.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 529,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

