PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 19.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) rose 19.8% during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $8.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PowerFleet traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 249,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 157,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

