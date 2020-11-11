Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Powin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PWON) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.64. Powin Energy shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

About Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

