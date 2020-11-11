PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRAH. UBS Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Shares of PRAH opened at $109.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 32.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

