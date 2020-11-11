Premier, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Premier by 100.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 51,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 13.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

