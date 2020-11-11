Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$122.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$96.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a one year low of C$62.79 and a one year high of C$104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

