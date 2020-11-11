Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 16th

Presidio Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 16th. Presidio Property Trust had issued 500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

About Presidio Property Trust

There is no company description available for Presidio Property Trust Inc

