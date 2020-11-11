Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.