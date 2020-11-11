Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Head to Head Comparison

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Primo Water and Coca-Cola European Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coca-Cola European Partners 1 8 5 0 2.29

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus target price of $43.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola European Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Coca-Cola European Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola European Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.98 $2.90 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola European Partners $13.46 billion 1.46 $1.22 billion $2.83 14.38

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Summary

Primo Water beats Coca-Cola European Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. It provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, Monster Reign, Aquarius, Fuze, Costa Coffee, Monster Espresso, and Tropico brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling and other operations. As of March 16, 2020, it served approximately 300 million consumers across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners plc was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

