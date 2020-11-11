Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.