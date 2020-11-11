Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Financial Survey

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89% Walgreens Boots Alliance 0.33% 18.33% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progressive Care and Walgreens Boots Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance 2 13 0 0 1.87

Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus price target of $42.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Walgreens Boots Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walgreens Boots Alliance is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and Walgreens Boots Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.47 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Walgreens Boots Alliance $139.54 billion 0.26 $456.00 million $4.74 8.93

Walgreens Boots Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Progressive Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance beats Progressive Care on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services. As of August 31, 2020, this segment operated 9,021 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and six specialty pharmacies. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as through boots.com and an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,428 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 550 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

