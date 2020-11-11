Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Progyny in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Progyny stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. Progyny has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 665,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,932,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250,931 shares of company stock worth $63,167,406. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

