ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,000.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 257,981 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

