PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (PRSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Monday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 74.66 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. PRS REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of PRS REIT (PRSR.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

