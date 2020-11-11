Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on December 17th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

