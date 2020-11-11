Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Storage by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 84.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

