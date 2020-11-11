Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

