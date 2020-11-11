Q DAO Governance token v1.0 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00021979 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $553,075.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.