Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trimble Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

TRMB stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $60.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $643,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,972 shares of company stock worth $3,022,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

