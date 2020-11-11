Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Andersons in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The Andersons stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Andersons during the second quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

