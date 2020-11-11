Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Lifted by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$74.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

ECN opened at C$5.56 on Monday. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -231.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

