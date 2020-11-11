Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $132.22 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -200.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $520,700,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,304.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.