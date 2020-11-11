Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $108.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.47, with a volume of 11380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In related news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,269 shares of company stock worth $35,241,451. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $230,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,655 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

