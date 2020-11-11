Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Raised by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.57 on Monday. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.85.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million.

In related news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,928. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,385 shares of company stock worth $295,659.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

