Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Increased by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $216.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.79 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -188.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $45,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $45,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,317 shares of company stock worth $53,748,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

