Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TAST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $299.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

