Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NNN. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.09 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

