Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut by Wedbush

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $9.35 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

