Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Decreased by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $102.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,958,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.