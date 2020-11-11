Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Issued By Desjardins

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$96.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.80. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$104.39.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

