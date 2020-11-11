Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TVTY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $740.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 185.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

