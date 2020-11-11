Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered by William Blair

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

CCOI opened at $58.88 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,846,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,005,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 327,923 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,320,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.