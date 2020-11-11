Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for frontdoor, inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in frontdoor by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

