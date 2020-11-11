Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Reduced by Cormark (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.78 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

