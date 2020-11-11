Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on K. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

