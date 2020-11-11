Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,499 shares of company stock worth $5,302,526. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

