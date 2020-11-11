Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

