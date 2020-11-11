Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for State Auto Financial Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in State Auto Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

