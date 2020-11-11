Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.15 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

TV has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.16.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $128.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Trevali Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.