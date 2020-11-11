Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

VOYA opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

