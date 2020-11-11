Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.00.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$90.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$98.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.58.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.