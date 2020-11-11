Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 40.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

