Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO Sells $356,048.00 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $672.83 million, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NX. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.