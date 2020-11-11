Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

