Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

RDWR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Radware by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

