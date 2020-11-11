Ramaco Resources Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

METC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

